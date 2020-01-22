Clear

Auburn gets win at home against South Carolina.

Big night for Devan Cambridge

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 to stop a two-game, conference skid. The Tigers started off sluggish on Wednesday night but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10. South Carolina played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events