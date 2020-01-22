Auburn gets win at home against South Carolina.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 to stop a two-game, conference skid. The Tigers started off sluggish on Wednesday night but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench. Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10. South Carolina played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury.
