Auburn gets another overtime victory on the road

Auburn beat Arkansas in overtime Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones. Arkansas led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.Jones had scored over 30 points in three straight games.

