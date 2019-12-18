Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Auburn football signs 22 during sarly signing period

Tigers add 22 players on first day of early signing period, and three from the state of Alabama.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn football is adding 22 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2020 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.

  • Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby RB 6-0 209 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
  • Elijah Canion WR 6-4 201 Sunrise, FL/Chaminade-Madonna
  • Ze’Vian Capers WR 6-4 192 Alpharetta, GA/Denmark
  • Brenden Coffey OT 6-6 264 Paradise, CA/Butte CC
  • Marco Domio CB 6-1 172 Houston, TX/Blinn JC
  • JJ Evans WR 6-2 192 Montevallo, AL/Montevallo
  • Daniel Foster-Allen DE 6-4 264 Saraland, AL/St. Paul’s
  • Chayil Garnett QB 6-1 211 Lake Wales, FL/Lakeland
  • Romello Height Buck 6-4 217 Dublin, GA/Dublin
  • Kobe Hudson WR 6-0 185 Pine Mountain, GA/Troup County
  • Avery Jernigan C 6-3 306 Blackshear, GA/Pierce County
  • Tate Johnson OG 6-3 325 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
  • JJ Pegues TE 6-2 298 Oxford, MS/Oxford
  • Eric Reed Jr. CB 6-0 195 Shreveport, LA/Calvary Baptist
  • Cam Riley LB 6-4 207 Evergreen, AL/Hillcrest
  • Wesley Steiner LB 6-0 226 Warner Robins, GA/Houston County
  • Ladarius Tennison S 5-10 195 Rockledge, FL/Rockledge
  • Chris Thompson Jr. S 6-1 201 DeSoto, TX/Duncanville
  • Desmond Tisdol LB 6-0 210 Rochelle, GA/Wilcox County
  • Zykeivous Walker DE 6-4 267 Ellaville, GA/Schley County
  • Jeremiah Wright OL 6-5 340 Selma, AL/Selma
  • Kilian Zierer OT 6-7 284 Hohenkirchen, Germany/College of Canyons CC

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events