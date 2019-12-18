Auburn football signs 22 during sarly signing period

Auburn football is adding 22 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2020 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.
- Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby RB 6-0 209 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
- Elijah Canion WR 6-4 201 Sunrise, FL/Chaminade-Madonna
- Ze’Vian Capers WR 6-4 192 Alpharetta, GA/Denmark
- Brenden Coffey OT 6-6 264 Paradise, CA/Butte CC
- Marco Domio CB 6-1 172 Houston, TX/Blinn JC
- JJ Evans WR 6-2 192 Montevallo, AL/Montevallo
- Daniel Foster-Allen DE 6-4 264 Saraland, AL/St. Paul’s
- Chayil Garnett QB 6-1 211 Lake Wales, FL/Lakeland
- Romello Height Buck 6-4 217 Dublin, GA/Dublin
- Kobe Hudson WR 6-0 185 Pine Mountain, GA/Troup County
- Avery Jernigan C 6-3 306 Blackshear, GA/Pierce County
- Tate Johnson OG 6-3 325 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
- JJ Pegues TE 6-2 298 Oxford, MS/Oxford
- Eric Reed Jr. CB 6-0 195 Shreveport, LA/Calvary Baptist
- Cam Riley LB 6-4 207 Evergreen, AL/Hillcrest
- Wesley Steiner LB 6-0 226 Warner Robins, GA/Houston County
- Ladarius Tennison S 5-10 195 Rockledge, FL/Rockledge
- Chris Thompson Jr. S 6-1 201 DeSoto, TX/Duncanville
- Desmond Tisdol LB 6-0 210 Rochelle, GA/Wilcox County
- Zykeivous Walker DE 6-4 267 Ellaville, GA/Schley County
- Jeremiah Wright OL 6-5 340 Selma, AL/Selma
- Kilian Zierer OT 6-7 284 Hohenkirchen, Germany/College of Canyons CC
