Auburn first reactions to the loss against Virginia

Auburn's 63-62 loss against Virginia in the Final Four was tough for everyone on the team.

"What hurts the most is that I wont be able to wear this jersey again, and hopefully I had a huge impact on this program because this program has definitely changed my life to the fullest not only in basketball but as a man," Senior Bryce Brown said. "As an Auburn man I have grown, I've matured and i'm just happy that Auburn gave me this opportunity to wear this jersey and be a great player."

Head Coach Bruce Pearl said Bryce Brown works extra hard in the gym and he's one of the reasons this team has made it to the Final Four. "And here he is grateful to Auburn when we should all be grateful to him. And what is he worried about, hes worried about the fact that the seasons over and that he cant keep giving to auburn. I'd say that hes grown up a lot."

"I'll worry about the loss another time. It just hurts that I'm not able to play with Horace and Bryce and those players that were testing the waters. That's the worst part about it," Junior Samir Doughty said.

Killen native and senior Cole Blackstock said this team is a great group of guys, "you hate to see the runt end because were here and were so close and we were one play away from making it into the next round."

He also said this is every kid's dream is to make it to the Final Four, "and to actually be here and get to play at the final four was an incredible experience."