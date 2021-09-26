Clear

Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams

Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Posted: Sep 26, 2021 9:45 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has fired first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed the firing Sunday evening, a day after the 22nd-ranked Tigers had to rally in the final minute to beat Georgia State.

Auburn’s offensive struggles led to the benching third-year starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU transfer T.J. Finley threw the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 45 seconds left and Auburn added an interception return for a score in the 34-24 win.

Auburn is set to visit Finley’s former school on Saturday. Williams spent the last six years coaching receivers at Troy, where he played from 2006-09.

