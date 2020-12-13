Auburn fires head football coach Gus Malzahn

After coming off of a 24-10 win against Mississippi State on Saturday to close out its regular season, Auburn University announced that it is replacing head coach Gus Malzahn.

He served as head coach for the Tigers for the past eight years and had a record of 68-35 and 39-27 in Southeast Conference play.

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene recommended the change to Auburn President Jay Gogue following a "thorough analysis" of the football program.

"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level," Greene said in a statement.

Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract and President Gogue said Malzahn should be proud of what the Tigers accomplished under his leadership.

"Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best," Gogue said.

The university said a search for Malzahn's replacement "will begin immediately." Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele was tapped as the interim head coach.