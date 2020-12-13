Auburn fans react to firing of Gus Malzahn

Auburn University announced Sunday that Head Coach Gus Malzahn had been relieved of his duties after eight years at the helm.

As his chapter in Auburn Football history closes, Tiger fans in Huntsville voiced their thoughts on the former coach. One thing seemed common between many of them; they thought Malzahn was a nice guy and a good guy, but not the right guy.

Malzahn and his team danced Saturday night as they celebrated a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State in their final game of the regular season. The video of Malzahn busting a move would document some of his final moments as the team's head coach.

During his run with the Tigers, Auburn won an SEC West title (2017), an SEC championship and made a National Championship appearance (2014). Still, fans say Malzahn did not live up to expectations.

"We were hoping for a lot more,” Tony Kim, an Auburn alum and Tiger fan, said. “Of course we have very high standards at Auburn and we have to compete against Alabama. I mean that's a big deal. So with the competition the way it is against Alabama, it's reasonable that he would be expected to do better."

In Iron Bowls, Malzahn went three and five against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide -- one of those wins coming in the now legendary Kick Six game. Auburn graduate student Serena Thompson was there and she said no moment since has compared to it.

While she believes the coach did a lot for Auburn, she called the firing the right move, saying it's time for a change.

"It's kind of hard to feel bad for a guy that's making $21 million to get fired, isn't it,” she said.

The university announced in a statement that it will pay Malzahn the remainder of his contract.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the interim head coach while the university searches for a replacement.