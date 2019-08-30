Eddie and Gail Marsh are use to putting miles on to see Auburn play. They've been to the 2010 and 2013 National Championship game, and try to get to away games during the season. Traveling to Dallas, a no-brainer, for the couple who've been married for 55 years.
Related Content
- Auburn fans love to travel with their Tigers
- Auburn fans not going home after Tigers' loss to Virginia
- Auburn Tigers have new voice
- Auburn basketball fans travelling 1,200 miles for Final Four game
- Tiger, Duck fans impressed with AT&T Stadium
- Auburn fan day set for August 11
- Auburn wins!
- Do fans think Auburn is a "Basketball School?"
- Airbnb warns Auburn fans about college basketball championship housing scams
- Auburn fans still proud after heartbreaking loss in Final Four
Scroll for more content...