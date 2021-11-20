Auburn falls to South Carolina 21-17 to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tank Bigsby rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, and Shedrick Jackson set career highs with 111 receiving yards on seven catches, but South Carolina defeated Auburn 21-17 Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

With 2:11 to play in the fourth quarter, Auburn forced a punt that South Carolina downed at the Tigers' 20-yard line, but replay overturned the call on the field, ruling that the ball first contacted an Auburn player, giving the Gamecocks possession.

In his first start, T.J. Finley completed 17 of 32 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Derick Hall recorded Auburn's fourth sack to force a punt early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers' drive stalled at midfield.

After forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, Auburn drove 63 yards in nine plays to take a 17-14 lead on Ben Patton's first career field goal, a 37-yarder.

Bigsby's 29-yard run, Auburn's longest gain of the night, set up Patton's field goal. Bigsby averaged 7.5 yards per rush on 22 carries, logging his fifth 100-yard game of the season and ninth of his career.

South Carolina answered with a 67-yard touchdown drive, taking a 21-17 lead on Jason Brown's third touchdown pass, a 7-yarder to Josh Vann on third-and-goal at the 4:57 mark of the third quarter.

Auburn drove 67 yards in 15 plays but missed a 25-yard field goal attempt with 14:10 remaining in the game.

Auburn built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, forcing a three-and-out on South Carolina's first possession thanks to Eku Leota's third-down sack that gave the Tigers possession at midfield after a Gamecocks punt.

Auburn drove 49 yards in six plays, scoring on Finley's 10-yard touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson for a 7-0 lead. Finley was 3-for-3 for 36 yards on the drive.

Donovan Kaufman ended South Carolina's next drive with his first career interception at Auburn's 1-yard line, returning it 38 yards.

The Tigers marched 61 yards on seven plays, with Finley connecting twice with Jackson for 42 yards to set up Bigsby's 7-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Auburn ended the quarter with back-to-back sacks by Roger McCreary and Tony Fair.

The Gamecocks scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-three with 6:15 to play in the half, then tied the score at 14-14 on Brown's second TD pass, a 3-yarder to Trai Jones with 24 seconds remaining.

Auburn (6-5, 3-4) returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday to host Alabama in the Iron Bowl.