Auburn falls to Mississippi State in game one of the College World Series

Auburn 4 Mississippi State 5

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn give up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give up a huge lead and lose the game 5-4.

The Tigers will now play Louisville in an Elimination game on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT. 

