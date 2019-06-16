Auburn give up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give up a huge lead and lose the game 5-4.
The Tigers will now play Louisville in an Elimination game on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CT.
Related Content
- Auburn falls to Mississippi State in game one of the College World Series
- Auburn beats UNC to advance to College World Series
- Oregon State wins 5-3 to force Game 3 of College World Series
- NC State, Auburn announce home-and-home series
- Langworthy's homer sends Florida to College World Series
- Oklahoma tops Alabama 3-2 in the Women's College World Series
- Auburn basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday
- No. 16 Auburn drops to No. 22 Mississippi State
- Auburn earns win No. 20 over Mississippi State
- Auburn gets past New Mexico State in close game
Scroll for more content...