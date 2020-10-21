Once a top 10 team, the Auburn Tigers are fortunate to even be at .500 four games into the season. From quarterback Bo Nix to both lines of scrimmage and even the normally reliable defense, the injury-plagued Tigers (2-2) have had issues pretty much across the board. They were on display in Saturday’s 30-22 loss at South Carolina that sent a team ranked as high as No. 7 tumbling from the Top 25.
After losing to South Carolina, Auburn is unranked.
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:14 PM
Related Content
- Auburn falls out of polls
- Auburn wins!
- Auburn now No. 4 in AP poll, Oklahoma second after Alabama falls
- Auburn holds first scrimmage of fall camp
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
- Auburn rebounds in Fayetteville
- Joey Gatewood Leaves Auburn
- Auburn holds off Vandy
- Auburn squeaks by Arkansas
- Tigers to play Columbus State, Auburn Montgomery in fall exhibitions
Scroll for more content...