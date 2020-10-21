Auburn falls out of polls

Once a top 10 team, the Auburn Tigers are fortunate to even be at .500 four games into the season. From quarterback Bo Nix to both lines of scrimmage and even the normally reliable defense, the injury-plagued Tigers (2-2) have had issues pretty much across the board. They were on display in Saturday’s 30-22 loss at South Carolina that sent a team ranked as high as No. 7 tumbling from the Top 25.