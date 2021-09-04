Auburn dominates Akron

Auburn opened their 2021 season in Jordan-Hare Saturday. The Tigers starting the Bryan Harsin era on the Plains with a 60-10 win.

Bo Nix came out strong throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. He finished the night with 275 total yards.

Tank Bigsby lived up to the off-season hype. The sophomore scored Auburn's first touchdown of the year. Derrick Hall recorded the first sack of the season for the Tigers.

A high-scoring game in front of a full-capacity crowd. Next up for Auburn is Alabama State. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. September 11.

Then the Tigers have a big one in week three, Penn State. That game is on WAAY 31.