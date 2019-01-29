Auburn basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday

Auburn Basketball's AUTLIVE game is Saturday against Alabama. Bruce Pearl is using this week to raise money for those battling cancer.

AUTLIVE shirts are on sale at Auburn Arena tomorrow for the Missouri game. Pearl wants fans to buy the shirt, then wear them Saturday. One hundred percent of sales and donations go to the patients. One of the agencies recieving money from AUTLIVE is the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation in Huntsville.

It's the fourth year for the event, Pearl said fans at the game Saturday will have a chance to write a name in honor of someone who's battling or has battled cancer to remember them.

T-shirts are $20. Tomorrow night's game tips off at 7:30 tomorrow night in Auburn Arena.