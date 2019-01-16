Auburn basketball gets second straight SEC win

Bryce Brown's team-leading 22 points help the Tigers take down the Aggies 85-66 in College Station, TX, Wednesday.

“Honestly, I felt like they were not getting back on defense. I just tried to beat them down the floor and play fast like I am told," Brown said. "Coach always tells us to play fast and get out in transition. I’ve got a good point guard in Jared Harper, who would just hit me in the right places.”

Auburn's defense came up big too. The Aggies’ leading scorer,TJ Starks, shot 3 of 14 and finished with six points and five turnovers.

It's Auburn's first true road win, and second straight SEC win after losing to Ole Miss January 9.

The No. 14 Tigers host No. 12 Kentucky Saturday at 3 in Auburn Arena.