Clear

Auburn baseball beats Georgia Tech to sweep Atlanta Regional

The Tigers advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn made a statement to everyone who ever doubted them with a clean sweep of the Atlanta regional. The Tigers defeated host Georgia Tech, 4-1, at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Auburn will move on to face North Carolina in the Super Regional, played in Chapel Hill. The best-of-three series will be played next weekend, with game times to be announced later. It is the second-straight season that AU has played in a Super Regional. 

Bailey Horn entered the game with the team’s highest ERA at 7.56. But he shut the Yellow Jackets down for six innings. He even had to come back after a two-hour rain delay that separated his three-inning spurts.

It was in that sixth inning that the Tigers eventually broke through on on offense. After a dropped pop-up in left field, Rank Woley laced a one-out RBI single into center field to make it 1-0. The next batter, Steven Williams, finished off his historic regional with a two-run double down the left field line.

Williams, who has struggled all season, had two home runs and 10 RBIs in this three-game set.

Russellville native Cody Greenhill came in to get the final nine outs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events