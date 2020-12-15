Auburn announces search firm, advisory group to find next head football coach

Auburn is taking a step forward in the search for its 26th head football coach.

The university will work with a search firm and advisory group to identify Gus Malzahn’s replacement.



Parker Executive Search Firm from Atlanta will work with the eight-member advisory group.

That group is made up of:

Allen Greene; Director of Athletics

Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University

Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative

Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics

Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner

Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee

Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman

Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League

Malzahn was fired Sunday, a day after his team beat Mississippi State. He had four years remaining on his contract at Auburn.

The university will pay more than $21 million in buying out Malzahn’s contract.

Malzahn released a letter on his Twitter feed where he wrote “I'm incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to coach at Auburn for 11 years, including the last eight as head coach. It was a true honor to lead our program.”