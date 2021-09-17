Auburn and Penn State to meet for first time in regular season on Saturday

As Auburn and Penn State prepare to face each other for just the third time ever, it wouldn’t be fair to call them rivals.

The team’s only two previous meetings came in bowl games and there’s a fair amount of history between these cornerstone programs.

Both the Nittany Lions and Tigers have deep roots in college football with each school fielding their first teams in the late 1800s -- Penn State in 1887 and Auburn in 1892.

A lot has changed since then and both programs have made a habit of winning -- picking up victories in more than 60 percent of their all-time games with each claiming two national championships.

But even with programs old enough to have played before a touchdown was worth six points, or even five for that matter, they’ve only met twice and both times were on Jan. 1 in Florida.

In 1996, it was at the Outback Bowl in Tampa when a 15th-ranked Penn State team absolutely dominated the No. 16 Tigers 43-14. Auburn’s Patrick Nix, Bo’s father, tossed a touchdown in the loss.

They would meet again in Orlando in 2003 at the Capitol One Bowl. This time, the 19th-ranked Tigers upset No. 10 Penn State 13-9 behind Ronnie Browns 184 rushing yards and two scores.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first non-bowl game between the teams and the first not played at a neutral site.

On the sidelines, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien served as the Nittany Lions head coach from 2012 to 2013 before departing to take over the Houston Texans.

Watch Auburn take on Penn State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WAAY 31.