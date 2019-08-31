Clear

Auburn and Oregon fans face off in foosball

Tigers and Ducks have friendly competition before Saturday

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Friday in Arlington, Auburn and Oregon fans squared off on the foosball field. Oregon fan, Paul, got the shot off and won!

Both teams had fun hanging out at Texas Live.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events