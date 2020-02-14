Auburn University team expected to help analyze Highway 231 damage

The Alabama Department of Transportation tells WAAY31 crews will finish cleaning up the stray asphalt from the road damage on Hwy. 231 in Morgan County this weekend.

They also expect some additional road signs to be added to the area, after seeing how traffic moved through new detours on Friday.

"Usually I come down the mountain there cause I live in Morgan City, of course with that being broken up there on the mountain, I have to cut through Lacey's Spring," said Nick Harris, who uses Highway 231 to get to and from work.

ALDOT says a team from Auburn University will come do testing on the scene, including sampling the soil, early next week. Drilling on the roadway should begin by Tuesday once the debris and stray asphalt are removed.

Harris says in the meantime, drivers need to pay attention.

"Just make sure you are paying attention, there's going to be alot of stop and go traffic, you don't want to rear end somebody," Harris said.

More rain is expected early next week, and a plan is in place for that as well. Drainage systems will be installed this weekend so any rain will be cleared and the situation won't get worse.

ALDOT asks drivers to be patient and to look out for their workers that are trying to make the area as safe as possible.