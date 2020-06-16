Auburn University announces Class of 2020 graduation, safety plans

Auburn University announced its graduation plans for the Class of 2020 on Tuesday.

The university will hold combined spring and summer ceremonies in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

There will be two ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8. The date was set based on a survey sent to graduates in early June.

One ceremony will be held at 7 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m.

The first ceremony is for graduates from the Harbert College of Business, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, College of Architecture, Design and Construction, School of Nursing and School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.

The evening ceremony is for the College of Agriculture, College of Education, College of Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Face coverings are required for all graduates, and they will be distanced in chairs on the field. Families are also required to practice social distancing in the stands. They are encouraged to wear face coverings, as well.

Students are permitted to remove their face coverings as they cross the stage for photographs. The university says they’ll be handed a copy of The Auburn Creed from President Gogue instead of receiving the traditional handshake.

Separate ceremonies will be held on Aug. 1 for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn Arena.