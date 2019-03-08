Bryce Brown plays his last game in Auburn Arena Saturday. It just happens his last game is against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers.
Brown says Bruce Pearl is telling the team how important this win is. A win over Tennessee gives Auburn their best chance at a #4 seed in the SEC Tournament. That comes with a double-by next week in Nashville.
Tipoff is 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Auburn Arena.
Related Content
- Auburn, Tennessee preps for season finale
- Auburn wins!
- Auburn extends Butch Thompson through 2024 season
- Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program
- NCAA rules Auburn center Austin Wiley ineligible for season
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
- Tennessee Education commissioner: Scores can't hurt final grades
- Some Tennessee Valley residents are concerned this tax season
- Manhunt underway in Tennessee
- Auburn takes down in-state rival Alabama at Auburn Arena
Scroll for more content...