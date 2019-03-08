Clear
Auburn, Tennessee preps for season finale

Auburn hosts Tennessee Saturday morning at 11.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Bryce Brown plays his last game in Auburn Arena Saturday. It just happens his last game is against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers. 

Brown says Bruce Pearl is telling the team how important this win is. A win over Tennessee gives Auburn their best chance at a #4 seed in the SEC Tournament. That comes with a double-by next week in Nashville. 

Tipoff is 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Auburn Arena.

