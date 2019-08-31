Auburn-Oregon score predictions from fans in Texas

The kickoff to Auburn's 2019 football season is just around the corner, and fans from across the country aren't afraid to make some predictions on the outcome of the game.

Some fans say it will be a high scoring affair, especially because Oregon fans believe Heisman Trophy hopeful Justin Herbert will throw up and down the field on the Tigers defense. Early mock draft predictions have Herbert as a consensus top 5 draft pick in the NFL.

Auburn fans think it will be a tight defensive battle, especially with the entire secondary returning and a strong defensive line that look to slow down the Ducks offense.

These teams last played in the 2011 BCS National Championship, the Tigers took home the crown.

Oregon fans say it has no barring on this game but Auburn fans say the Tigers have beaten them on the national stage before and can do it again.