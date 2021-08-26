Clear

Auburn Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Suni Lee

You can cheer her on at 7 p.m. Mondays on WAAY 31 starting Sept. 20.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

ABC announced Thursday that Auburn University student-athlete and Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Suni Lee will appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 30th season of the show will air at 7 p.m. Mondays on WAAY 31 starting Sept. 20.

Lee and pop star Jojo Siwa, also announced Thursday, will appear on “Good Morning America” on Friday. You can watch that starting at 7 a.m. on WAAY 31.

The rest of the cast will be revealed on Sept. 8.

Here’s more on Lee, who won gold in gymnastics in the recently completed Tokyo Olympics, from the ABC announcement:

SUNISA LEE – Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events