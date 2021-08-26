Auburn Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC announced Thursday that Auburn University student-athlete and Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Suni Lee will appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 30th season of the show will air at 7 p.m. Mondays on WAAY 31 starting Sept. 20.

Lee and pop star Jojo Siwa, also announced Thursday, will appear on “Good Morning America” on Friday. You can watch that starting at 7 a.m. on WAAY 31.

The rest of the cast will be revealed on Sept. 8.

Here’s more on Lee, who won gold in gymnastics in the recently completed Tokyo Olympics, from the ABC announcement:

SUNISA LEE – Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.