Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan dies at 69

Pat Sullivan (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)
Pat Sullivan was the first player from Auburn University to win the Heisman back in 1971.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A former Auburn University Heisman Trophy winner and school legend Pat Sullivan passed away in his sleep Saturday night at age 69.

The news was first reported by 247sports.com.

Sullivan was the Tigers' quarterback from 1969 through 1971. He won the Heisman in 1971. During that season, he passed for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. 

He was a two-time All American player and was the first player from Auburn to win the Heisman trophy and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

According to 247sports, he battled mouth cancer in 2003 while working as the offensive coordinator at University of Alabama in Birmingham.

A cause of death has not been announced.

