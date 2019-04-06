Auburn Fans Still Proud After Heart Breaking Loss in Final Four

The Huntsville-Madison County Auburn Club gathered together to watch the Final Four game between the Tigers and the Cavaliers. Despite the bitter end, Auburn fans say it's still a great day to be a Tiger.

"You just don't miss a game like this," John Bolton said.

Fans gathered at The Martin Bar and Bistro Saturday evening decked out in their Auburn gear from head to toe. Loud cheers and groans filled the bar as the Tigers played against the Cavaliers.

The Tigers had a losing record at the beginning of the season, so to make it to the Final Four for the first time in school history was unexpected.

"That came out of nowhere because half way through the season it looked like we weren't going to make March Madness," Chris Hanks said.

But, they did. Auburn barely lost to Virginia thanks to one free throw after a foul was called at the 3-point line with less than a second left in the game.

"I thought we won," Claire Wilson said.

"We did a hive five thinking we won not realizing a foul was called," John Bolton added. "One minute we went from jubilation to shock."

"Misery." Wilson noted.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Auburn fans are still proud.

"To go this far in March Madness after not thinking we were going to be there, it's amazing," Hanks said.

Fans say they can't wait until next season.

"We love Auburn. We are not only a football team, but a basketball team too. We truly love it and we will always be Auburn fans regardless of how well they do, and I cannot wait until next season," Kari Foscue said. "War eagle! Wait for us next year!"