Auburn Fan Day Presented by Golden Flake set for August 10

The annual Auburn Fan Day will take place Saturday, August 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT behind the Auburn Athletics Complex in the Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House. Fan Day is presented by Golden Flake, Auburn Athletics' oldest corporate partner and the "Official Salted Snack Food of the Auburn Tigers."

This annual preseason event gives Tiger fans a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite players and coaches. Access to the practice facility area will open at approximately 3:30 p.m. to allow fans to begin getting in line for autographs. The autograph session will end promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Entrance to the practice facility area will be from the Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum parking lot on the north side of the facility. Fans are encouraged to park in the lots north of the practice facility.

Fans may enter the practice facility area at 3:30 p.m. There will be no access to the facility area from Donahue Drive. Fans are encouraged to park north of the complex (coliseum, arena and stadium deck).

The 2019 Auburn Football team will be located in the Indoor Practice Facility. The Auburn volleyball, equestrian and soccer teams will also be located in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Coach Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex, while Aubie, Cheerleaders, the Tiger Paws will be located in the Watson Fieldhouse.

In order to serve as many fans as possible, each fan may only bring ONE item to be signed. Autograph items are not restricted as long as they can be transported by one person without holding up the line and do not pose a safety hazard or impede the line. AU Athletics Department staff reserve the right to deny an item if it poses a problem.

In addition to receiving the 2019 posters for football, equestrian, volleyball, soccer, cheerleaders and Tiger Paws, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the 2019 Auburn Football media guide and live sports radios for the upcoming season. Fans can also avoid the lines on game day by bringing in their live sports radio to be re-programmed.

Tickets for the Advocare Classic in Dallas as well as season, mini-plan and single-game tickets (minus the Georgia and Alabama game) for the 2019 Auburn football season are now available to the general public. Click here to purchase now. For more information or questions regarding tickets, contact the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 1-855-282-2010.