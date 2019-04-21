Auburn Equestrian wins second-straight National Championship

The pursuit to perfection was completed Saturday as the No. 1 Auburn equestrian team captured the 2019 NCEA Championship, edging No. 6 Georgia, 8-7, in Waco, Texas.

Locked at 7-7 with one ride remaining in Equitation Over Fences, senior Ashton Alexander put her experience to the test and came away with the biggest point of her career. The senior was the final rider of the day and came away with 255-242 win for the title.

With the win, the Tigers finished the 2018-19 campaign with an unblemished 18-0 record. The feat marks the first time any equestrian program has finished a full season without a loss. The title also is the program's sixth overall and third in the last four years.

The 2018-19 senior class finished their careers on the Plains with three NCEA championships, two Southeastern Conference titles and a 61-10 overall record over four years.

#1 AUBURN 8, #6 GEORGIA 7

Equitation Over Fences

Taylor St. Jacques (AU) def. Emma Mandarino (UGA), 266-205

Ali Tritschler (UGA) def. Caitlin Boyle (AU), 213-120

McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Hayley Mairano (UGA), 248-204

Ashton Alexander (AU) def. Maddy Darst (UGA), 255-242

Equitation on the Flat

Maddy Darst (UGA) def. Caitlin Boyle (AU), 241-239

Taylor St. Jacques (AU) def. Ali Tritschler (UGA), 245-240

Hayley Iannotti (AU) def. Madison Newman (UGA), 246-228

McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Hayley Mairano (UGA), 238-207

Horsemanship

Sara Lewis (UGA) def. Kelsey Jung (AU), 223-221.5

Taylor Searles (AU) def. Lexie Lane (UGA), 227.5-223

Graysen Stroud (UGA) def. Lauren Diaz (AU), 224.5-216

Maddie Anger (UGA) def. Deanna Green (AU), 222.5-220.5

Reining