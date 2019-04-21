Auburn Equestrian wins second-straight National Championship

The pursuit to perfection was completed Saturday as the No. 1 Auburn equestrian team captured the 2019 NCEA Championship, edging No. 6 Georgia, 8-7, in Waco, Texas.
Locked at 7-7 with one ride remaining in Equitation Over Fences, senior Ashton Alexander put her experience to the test and came away with the biggest point of her career. The senior was the final rider of the day and came away with 255-242 win for the title.
With the win, the Tigers finished the 2018-19 campaign with an unblemished 18-0 record. The feat marks the first time any equestrian program has finished a full season without a loss. The title also is the program's sixth overall and third in the last four years.
The 2018-19 senior class finished their careers on the Plains with three NCEA championships, two Southeastern Conference titles and a 61-10 overall record over four years.
#1 AUBURN 8, #6 GEORGIA 7
Equitation Over Fences
- Taylor St. Jacques (AU) def. Emma Mandarino (UGA), 266-205
- Ali Tritschler (UGA) def. Caitlin Boyle (AU), 213-120
- McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Hayley Mairano (UGA), 248-204
- Ashton Alexander (AU) def. Maddy Darst (UGA), 255-242
Equitation on the Flat
- Maddy Darst (UGA) def. Caitlin Boyle (AU), 241-239
- Taylor St. Jacques (AU) def. Ali Tritschler (UGA), 245-240
- Hayley Iannotti (AU) def. Madison Newman (UGA), 246-228
- McKayla Langmeier (AU) def. Hayley Mairano (UGA), 238-207
Horsemanship
- Sara Lewis (UGA) def. Kelsey Jung (AU), 223-221.5
- Taylor Searles (AU) def. Lexie Lane (UGA), 227.5-223
- Graysen Stroud (UGA) def. Lauren Diaz (AU), 224.5-216
- Maddie Anger (UGA) def. Deanna Green (AU), 222.5-220.5
Reining
- Graysen Stroud (UGA) def. Deanna Green (AU), 209.5-193.5
- Blair McFarlin (AU) def. Courtney Blumer (UGA), 221.5-208
- Terri-June Granger (AU) tied Annabeth Payne (UGA), 218-218
- Jordan Carpenter (UGA) def. Ali Fratessa (AU), 214-201.5
