Auburn Cam Newton statue found with Alabama flags, underwear

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A statue of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton outside his alma mater's football stadium has been found with University of Alabama flags and a men's athletic supporter on it.

The Charlotte (North Carolina) Observer reports a photo tweeted Tuesday morning shows the crimson and white flags and underwear on the former Auburn University Heisman Trophy winner quarterback's statue outside Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was tweeted by campus radio announcer Jared Dillard, and the student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, reports police are investigating.

247Sports reports it's not the first time Newton's likeness has been used in the Tigers-Crimson Tide rivalry, as his jersey was found taped to the statue of five-time modern-era national champion coach Paul "Bear" Bryant outside Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium before the 2010 annual Iron Bowl between the two teams.