Auburn Basketball star Chuma Okeke Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn sophomore forward Chuma Okeke is entering the NBA draft.
Okeke announced his decision Saturday after a season that ended with a left knee injury during Auburn's first run to the Final Four. He had surgery on his torn ACL on April 2.
Okeke averaged 12 points a game last season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder was averaging 15 points and seven rebounds in the NCAA Tournament before going down in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers in that game.
Okeke's 69 steals were the third most in a season by an Auburn player.
Tigers point guard Jared Harper already declared for the draft.
Under new NCAA rules, Okeke may sign with an agent and still return to school if he chooses.
