Auburn Basketball may be without star player

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn’s top recruit, point guard Sharife Cooper, hasn’t been cleared to play by the NCAA. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Monday on Auburn’s weekly radio show that the NCAA is still conducting Cooper’s initial eligibility review. He says Auburn is "hopeful for a resolution as soon as possible.” Auburn is scheduled to open the season Thursday against Saint Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Florida. The Tigers play preseason No. 1 Gonzaga Friday morning in the Fort Myers Tip-off.
Sharife Cooper may not play this week for Auburn.
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 10:01 PM
