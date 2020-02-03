Auburn Basketball hosted Game Day Saturday for the first time ever ahead of the Tigers' match up against Kentucky.
Muscle Shoals native and Game Day Host, Rece Davis, told WAAY 31's Lynden Blake, Auburn's Game Day was the best one of the year to date.
Students lined up outside of Auburn Arena starting as early as 3:00 a.m. to guarantee a spot inside.
Related Content
- Auburn Basketball fans relish in first College Game Day experience
- Airbnb warns Auburn fans about college basketball championship housing scams
- Auburn basketball fans travelling 1,200 miles for Final Four game
- Auburn basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday
- Auburn fan day set for August 11
- Do fans think Auburn is a "Basketball School?"
- WAAY 31 following Auburn to Minneapolis for college basketball championship
- Auburn basketball gets second straight SEC win
- Former Auburn assistant basketball coach pleads guilty
- Former Auburn assistant basketball coach avoids prison
Scroll for more content...