Auburn Baseball makes third straight NCAA Tournament berth

Auburn will make its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2001-03 as the Tigers were announced as the No. 2 seed in the Atlanta Regional on Monday during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

"This is a new start," head coach Butch Thompson said. "Even if we would have won the league, even our six great SEC teams this year that are hosting a regional, they've got to go play. It really doesn't matter what you've done to now, if you get the opportunity, that's the way we've got to look at it."

The regional appearance is the Tigers 22nd all-time, and the program holds an overall record of 45-33 in regional play. Auburn is one of a record-matching 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will take on No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU. Also included in the field are No. 1 seed and host Georgia Tech and No. 4 seed Florida A&M.

Other teams in the Atlanta Regional:

Georgia Tech

Record: 41-17, 22-12 ACC (ACC Coastal Division Champions)

RPI: No. 8

All-time series: Auburn leads, 119-111-6

Coastal Carolina

Record: 35-24-1, 15-13 Sun Belt (Back-to-Back Sun Belt Tournament Champions)

RPI: No. 57

All-time series: Never met

Florida A&M