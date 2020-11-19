Auburn Athletics releases basketball attendance plan

Sell-outs will look different in Auburn Arean this year.

The University released the plan for the start of basketball season Thursday.

The plan includes reducing capacity to approximately 20% to begin the 2020-21 season for both men’s and women’s basketball.

To meet SEC protocol and to allow for proper physical distancing, the team benches will be flipped from the east sideline to the west. Bleachers in sections D-N will be unavailable for student/fan seating for the 2020-21 season. In addition, floor seating will not be available. Available seats will be arranged in groups of two and four with 6 feet of distancing between each block of seats. Unavailable seats will be marked accordingly.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required for all spectators and gameday workers upon entry and while inside the arena. Guests may remove face coverings while actively eating or drinking. Additional information related to health and safety guidelines for Auburn Arena will be communicated directly to ticket holders and released on auburntigers.com/basketballgameday.

“I would like to thank the Auburn Family for their patience, understanding and cooperation as we develop plans for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons,” said Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene. “Hosting athletic events during a pandemic continues to present a number of challenges, but we look forward to providing a safe, secure and healthy environment for our student-athletes and all those in attendance at Auburn Arena.”

Ticket information has been sent directly to season ticket holders for both men’s and women’s basketball. Information on requesting men’s basketball tickets will be sent to current Auburn students. All tickets for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season will be delivered digitally.

Just like for football, students will make up most of the crowd at basketball games, except during winter break.

For men’s basketball, Auburn students will make up the highest percentage of tickets for the home opener on Dec. 4 vs. South Alabama, as well as all SEC games beginning with Alabama on Jan. 9 through the end of the season. For home games occurring over the holiday break between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30, a majority of tickets will be distributed to Tigers Unlimited season ticket holders and faculty and staff, with students still receiving a limited number of seats. Premium seating locations on the east side of Auburn Arena will be reserved for Tigers Unlimited donors for the duration of the 2020-21 season. Men’s basketball parking will also be digital, and information concerning parking will be sent directly to ticket holders.

For women’s basketball, all season tickets will be general admission in the 100 level of Auburn Arena. Students will be admitted to women’s basketball with a valid Ignited card. Parking will be available and free of charge in the lots surrounding Auburn Arena, including the Arena lot, the Coliseum lot and the Campus Safety lot.