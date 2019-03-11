Auburn Athletics host donation drive over the weekend

Auburn Athletics filled their football equipment truck with supplies for tornado relief over the weekend.

"It's a true testament to the Auburn Family," Janice Pemberton said.

Friday and Saturday dozens brought diapers, water, pillows, trash bags, anything to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes that killed 23 people March 3.

Auburn is taking the supplies to a warehouse in Smiths Station, where the donations will be distributed throughout Lee County.