Auburn Alumni celebrate SEC Championship in Huntsville

More than 24 hours after Auburn pounced on Tennessee in the 2019 SEC Tournament championship game, a few alumni remember the feelings they had watching the Tigers dominate the Vols.

"Honestly I got a little teary eyed during the award ceremony because those guys deserve it and I was just disappointed I couldn't be at Toomer's corner to welcome them back," Whitley Kelley said.

Another alumna Hilliary Street said it's exciting to see the change in the Auburn basketball program.

"It's been a long time since Auburn's been on the map for basketball," Street said.

Many alumni from Huntsville got together on Sunday to watch their Alma mater with their first SEC tournament since 1985.

"We were at brunch and I got up and left the table for a few minutes and I come back and I was like 'woah how are we up, by I think at that point we were up by seven or eight points and I feel like it happened so quickly," Kelley said.

A moment none of them will ever forget.

"In general, they do play very loose. They obviously have a great chemistry. It's like they throw the ball before their teammate is where they think they ought to be just because it's like they're mind readers. They know exactly who's going to be where," Kelley said.

For Tim Littmann, this title win is the first of his lifetime which is something he never thought would happen because of his unique experience with the basketball program when he attended Auburn University.

"I saw three basketball coaches go through, (Jeff) Lebo, (Tony) Barbee, and then Bruce Pearl was the last one, so save the best for last," Littmann said.

These alumni are now ready for Auburn's next challenge, No. 12 New Mexico State in round one of the NCAA Tournament.

"We've got a great team this year. You know a group that all the fans and students have been excited to get behind," Street said.

Even if that means sneaking around at work to listen to the broadcast of the game.

"I'm a little disappointed the games during the middle of the workday. I'm trying to figure out if it's rude to wear air pods and listen to Rod the whole time. Maybe people think I'm listening to music instead of the basketball game," Kelley said.