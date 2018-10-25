Clear

Attorneys ask DA to probe campaign donations

Two Montgomery lawyers are asking the local district attorney to review $735,000 in contributions Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall received from a national Republican group as a possible campaign finance violation.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two Montgomery lawyers are asking the local district attorney to review $735,000 in contributions Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall received from a national Republican group as a possible campaign finance violation.

Jullian McPhillips, who has spoken as a campaign surrogate for Marshall's opponent, Joe Siegelman, and conservative attorney Melissa Isaak, sent the letter Thursday to the district attorney.

They contend Marshall violated campaign finance law by accepting "illegal" donations since the group connected to the Republican Attorneys General Association had accepted money from other PACs. Alabama bans transfers between political action committees.

Marshall's campaign called the letter a "political stunt."

Siegelman has repeatedly criticized Marshall over the donations as he seeks to unseat the Republican incumbent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events