Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attorneys appointed to defend Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer ask to be replaced

Brian Lansing Martin in Morgan County Jail

The suspect has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 3:25 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Josh Rayburn

The two attorneys appointed to defend the suspect charged with murdering a Sheffield Police sergeant and another man are asking to be removed from the case.

Court documents show Nathan Johnson and Sheila Morgan were appointed to defend Brian Lansing Martin. Martin faces 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback. (Read more here)

But Johnson filed documents Thursday stating his current caseload is too high for him to provide proper representation to Martin. Morgan said she has a conflict of interest and can’t represent Martin.

Martin has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events