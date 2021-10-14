Attorneys appointed to defend Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer ask to be replaced

The two attorneys appointed to defend the suspect charged with murdering a Sheffield Police sergeant and another man are asking to be removed from the case.

Court documents show Nathan Johnson and Sheila Morgan were appointed to defend Brian Lansing Martin. Martin faces 10 charges, including four counts of capital murder, in the deaths of Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback. (Read more here)

But Johnson filed documents Thursday stating his current caseload is too high for him to provide proper representation to Martin. Morgan said she has a conflict of interest and can’t represent Martin.

Martin has a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.