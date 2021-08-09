Attorney: Backlog could be to blame in 10-year-old Harvest murder victim's custody hearings delays

A 10-year-old boy dies at the hands of his father. The tragic ending with a court custody battle taking the focus as a community tries to understand the horrific crime.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Brian Buening shot and killed his 10-year-old son Tate before taking his own life on Friday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is responding to "an active death investigation" on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest.

We have learned the shooting happened two days after Brian was served paperwork for a custody hearing that was supposed to happen Aug. 9, 2021.

It was a month between the time Tate’s mother, Kayla White, asked the courts to revoke custody after she said her ex-husband made threats to kill her.

Court documents paint a picture of custody battle filled with allegations of death threats and violence.

Kayla alleges Brian, a veteran, had a history of suicide attempts and suffered from PTSD.

The judge never ruled on the request to remove custody or make it supervised because Brian shot his son and then himself according to investigators, four days before he was supposed to be in front of the judge.

Attorney Michael Timberlake says the delay in getting the custody hearing before circuit judge Chris Comer could be blamed on a justice system in Madison County with too many cases and not enough judges.

“I think everyone in our community should be troubled, the people that are trouble the most is here are the sheriffs and the judges,” Timberlake said Monday.

“Especially when there’s a tragedy like this and people are going to want to go back and look at it and say OK with this avoidable that should’ve done something have been done to avoid it.”

WAAY reached out to judge Comer to talk about why this emergency hearing was set for weeks out allowing the child to continue to be under his dad’s custody. Through a clerk, the judge said “no comment” to our questions.

Timberlake says they have called for two or three new judges in Madison County but those requests have fallen on deaf ears with the state.

Outrage continues to mount on social media over a system many are saying failed Tate. Hundreds of comments aimed at the sheriff's office and the courts from people who don't belive the system protected the child.

And now questions surfacing about how responding deputies handled the call, allowing Kayla White to enter the home when she discovered the bodies.

I reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update and request for an interview with Sheriff Kevin Turner to ask about the agency’s policy on entering homes on welfare checks. I was told they are not making any comment right now.

Funeral services will be held for Tate on Saturday.

His mom is asking friends to write letters and send along photos so she can make a memory book and attach them to lanterns the family plans on releasing at the celebration of life. The family has not said if the service is open to the public or not.

For any friends wanting to write letters to Tate, please hand write and send a picture, or type an email to tatebuening24@gmail.com.