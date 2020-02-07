Attorney says St. Florian police officer was unlawfully suspended after December shooting

The attorney representing a St. Florian police officer says the officer was unlawfully suspended without pay and they will fight that decision.

Officer Zackery Tippett was cleared by a grand jury in a December shooting where a suspect was injured. The mayor, Matthew Connolly, says Tippett was suspended for a personnel issue, and the city cannot comment on the case while it is under review.

Connolly says Tippett has been suspended without pay since Monday.

The attorney, James Irby, issued this statement:

“Officer Zach Tippett was cleared by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury for a completely legal, officer involved shooting, that occurred on December 20, 2019.”

“After being cleared by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury, Officer Tippett was notified by the police chief that he was suspended without pay pending termination.”

“Officer Tippett has been unlawfully suspended without pay by the St. Florian Police Chief. The reason given for Officer Tippett’s attempted termination was that St. Florian fears litigation. Officer Tippett intends to fight this injustice.”

