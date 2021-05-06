Attorney not surprised with how quickly murder trial for Huntsville police officer is moving

After only four days in the murder trial for Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, the prosecution and defense have both made their arguments, and it is now up to the jury to decide.

They have had to digest a lot of information in a short amount of time, but attorney Mark McDaniel says he is not surprised with how quickly this trial moved.

He said when you have a piece of evidence like body camera video, the trial moves much faster.

"It didn't take long because the issue is they got the video, they got Darby's testimony and here you go," says McDaniel.

McDaniel says all the jury really needs to make a decision is the video evidence from the prosecution, along with Darby's testimony. With that information, they can deliberate on whether or not his actions were lawful. The evidence remains the same whether the trial takes four days or four weeks.

McDaniel argues that similar cases, such as Derek Chauvin's, did not need to go on for as long as they did.

"I don't think those cases had to go as long as they went because you had video in that Derek Chauvin case," says McDaniel.

Rather than focus on the length of the trial, McDaniel says the most important part of any case is jury selection. Those 12 jurors look at the evidence presented by both sides and they get to decide whether Darby's actions were reasonable or not.