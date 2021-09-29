Attorney for family of latest Daikin employee who died speaks out

A family is grieving after another Daikin employee died from a chemical exposure while on the job.

The family of Will Delashaw sued the company in September over injuries the 33-year-old sustained from the chemical exposure. The family's attorney told WAAY-31 that the family is completely devastated by this loss and wants justice and answers about what happened to their loved one.

"The Delashaw family have two overriding concerns right now: First of all, they don't know what happened to their loved one, and second of all, they don't want what happened to their loved one to happen to anyone else," Kendall Dunson, who is representing the Delashaw family, said.

The 33-year-old, who was a husband and the father to two young children, had been hospitalized since July after a chemical exposure at work. Dunson said his untimely death has completely rocked them.

"They just lost someone that they love dearly under mysterious circumstances," Dunson said. "A death is always difficult, but a death in a tragic situation such as this is more difficult, because you know you lost your loved one, but you don't understand why or how, and that's where they are right now."

He said Will Delashaw nor the other employee who died from this chemical exposure were aware of the dangers of the job and that it is completely fair to hold the company responsible for their deaths.

"Daikin knew or should've known that the level of protection they provided to their employees would not keep them safe in that environment, that they should not have been in that environment, or they should've been fully informed as to the risk associated with that job and let them decide if it's worth my life or my health to be in this employment," Dunson said.

He said getting answers on what exactly caused Will Delashaw's death and getting changes to protect other employees is what justice would look like for the Delashaw family.

"We know we can't make my clients whole," he said. "What my clients really want is to go back in time and have safe procedures in place so that Mr. Delashaw will still be with us. That can't be given to us, so justice for this family is something different."

Daikin released a statement sending their condolences to the family. WAAY-31 reached out to them for an interview today and did not receive a response.