Attorney for Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother files continuance motion for 7th time

The attorney for the Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother has requested his preliminary hearing be pushed back for the seventh time.

Aaron Brown was scheduled to be in court Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. His attorney filed a motion to continue the hearing at 7:20 a.m.

Brown is accused of stabbing his grandmother, 66-year-old Deborah Patterson, to death in June.

A mental health examination has been ordered in the case. The results have not yet been revealed.

Brown does not yet have a new preliminary hearing date set.