Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attorney for Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother files continuance motion for 7th time

Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown is accused of killing his grandmother in June. A mental health examination has been ordered in the case; the results have not yet been revealed.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 7:39 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

The attorney for the Decatur man accused of killing his grandmother has requested his preliminary hearing be pushed back for the seventh time.

Aaron Brown was scheduled to be in court Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. His attorney filed a motion to continue the hearing at 7:20 a.m.

Brown is accused of stabbing his grandmother, 66-year-old Deborah Patterson, to death in June.

A mental health examination has been ordered in the case. The results have not yet been revealed.

Brown does not yet have a new preliminary hearing date set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events