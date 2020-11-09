Attorney: Limestone County teen charged with capital murder might not go to trial for years

On Monday, WAAY 31 worked to learn the next steps in the case against a teen facing multiple counts of capital murder in Limestone County.

Mason Sisk, 15, is facing multiple counts of capital murder in Limestone County, more than a year after authorities say he confessed to the crimes. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail after he was charged as an adult for the crimes late last week.

Huntsville attorney, Mark McDaniel, said Monday that Mason Sisk's age will play a key factor in his case.

"The major issue of his case, I think, is whether or not he was competent, whether or not he was sane, if you will, at the time of the murders," he said.

Sisk was only 14 years old when he was accused of murdering his five family members.

"When you got a person this age, you certainly are going to have a psychiatrist or psychologist evaluate him. Get a mental evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial and his competency at the time of the action," he said.

It's unclear when Sisk will have his arraignment, as no court documents have been uploaded to the Alabama court database just yet.

McDaniel explained he thinks Sisk's attorney will file a motion to throw out his confession the sheriff's office said Sisk gave back in 2019.

"The issue then would be, was he old enough to understand his Miranda warnings? A juvenile has the right to have his custodian or guardian, somebody, with him at the time he makes any type of statement. At least give him the right for that, but he killed his parents, so who would have been there with him?" he said.

He said it will be years before Sisk's case makes it to trial.

"They normally take 3 to 4 years to go, but right now with the COVID-19, you have such a backlog," he said.

McDaniel also said any motions, court proceedings or testimony given in juvenile court will not transfer to his adult case.