Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Attorney General will face the Senate Judiciary Committee

Judiciary panel sets hearing date for President Trump's AG pick.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 3:45 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has set a confirmation hearing for later this month for President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr.

The committee announced Wednesday that it would hold a hearing on January 15 and 16.

Trump last month announced Barr as his selection to lead the Justice Department. He previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush.

If confirmed, Barr would replace Jeff Sessions, who was forced to resign in November. Trump had been furious with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation in March 2017.

Since Sessions' departure, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has led the Justice Department.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events