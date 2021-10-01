Clear
Attorney General says state has received Madison County’s payment for Confederate statue removal

In 2020, the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse was removed. (Image is a screen grab of a Facebook Live video by Reemuhlus Bowden)

Marshall said the state received the payment on Thursday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 2:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday that the state has received and accepted the $25,000 payment made to cover a state-mandated fine for the removal of Madison County’s Confederate monument.

Marshall said the state received the payment on Thursday.

On Sept. 1, a judge ordered a lawsuit the state filed over the violation of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act dismissed because the fine had been paid.

The monument was removed from outside the Madison County Courthouse in October 2020.

