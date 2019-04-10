Clear
Attorney General William Barr to testify today

Barr to testify before Senate as Mueller report looms

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr is returning to Capitol Hill for a second time this week as lawmakers, the White House and the American public anxiously await his release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Barr will speak to a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday about his department's budget. But like members of the House on Tuesday, senators are expected to be more interested in the nearly 400-page Mueller report than budget details.

Barr told the House lawmakers that he expects to release a redacted version "within a week."

Justice Department officials are scouring the report to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations, among other materials.

Democrats say they will not accept redactions and want the full report's release.

