Attorney General, State of Alabama file court action against Massage Foot Care in Madison

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A court document posted in the window of Massage Foot Care in Madison on Highway 72 shows, on April 17, the Office of Attorney General Steve Marshall and the State of Alabama filed an action in the Madison County Circuit Court against TY Green's Massage Therapy, Inc., Yuping Tang and Jiao Liu, a.k.a. Serena Tang.

According to the court document, as part of the action, the court issued a temporary restraining order and appointed a receiver to take control of the assets of the defendants, TY Green's Massage Therapy, Inc., Yuping Tang and Jiao Liu, a.k.a. Serena Tang.


This court document was posted in the window of Massage Foot Care in Madison on Highway 72.

According to Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the department assisted the Office of Attorney General Steve Marshall on a Receivership. The Decatur Police Department was also an assisting agency in the federal operation.

