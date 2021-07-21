Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attorney: Colbert County schools employee on paid leave, facing 2 investigations

Michelle Ragan

She's been on paid administrative leave since April

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 3:15 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 3:18 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

The administrative assistant to Colbert County’s school superintendent is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Michelle Ragan was placed on paid administrative leave in late April by the Colbert County Board of Education, said James Irby, board attorney.

Superintendent Chris Hand took office in January. Ragan has been a school system employee since the 1990s, Irby said.

Irby said he is conducting the investigation for the board and it is almost complete. He said those findings will be shared with board members, who then will decide what next steps to take.

The State Ethics Commission also is investigating Ragan, Irby said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events