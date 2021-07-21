Attorney: Colbert County schools employee on paid leave, facing 2 investigations

The administrative assistant to Colbert County’s school superintendent is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Michelle Ragan was placed on paid administrative leave in late April by the Colbert County Board of Education, said James Irby, board attorney.

Superintendent Chris Hand took office in January. Ragan has been a school system employee since the 1990s, Irby said.

Irby said he is conducting the investigation for the board and it is almost complete. He said those findings will be shared with board members, who then will decide what next steps to take.

The State Ethics Commission also is investigating Ragan, Irby said.