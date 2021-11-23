Clear

Attorney: Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot

Gabby Petito, left, and Brian Laundrie

The attorney said the parents hope the findings bring closure to both their family and Petito’s.

Brian Laundrie, the subject of a weeks-long manhunt, killed himself with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a family attorney.

Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, said Brian Laundrie’s parents were informed of their son’s cause of death and that it was a suicide. The attorney said the parents hope the findings bring closure to both their family and Petito’s.

Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature preserve and were later identified using dental records. Authorities had been searching for him in hopes he could provide more information regarding the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito.

