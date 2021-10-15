Clear

Attorney: Accused Parkland shooter to plead guilty to massacre

Nikolas Cruz

A jury will decide whether he will get the death penalty.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:49 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lawyers for accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz say he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school.

The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where the 23-year-old Cruz would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

The lawyers on Friday said the guilty pleas will be entered next week.

A jury will decide whether Cruz will get the death penalty.

The judge hopes that trial will start in January.

The news brings some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

